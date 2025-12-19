Gabe Perreault Makes Immediate Impact For Rangers Upon Call-Up

In his first game back with the New York Rangers, Gabe Perreault made a noticeable impact.

The Rangers called up Perreault with the hopes of turning around their offensive woes, and it seems as if the team made the right decision.

In the second period of the Rangers’ 2-1 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues, Will Cuylle’s shot deflected off of Perreault’s skate, marking his first career NHL goal.

It may have been an unorthodox kind of goal, but it was still a moment that Perreault will never forget.

“I kind of blacked out,” Perreault said about his goal. “Pretty lucky one, but feels good to get the first one.”

The 20-year-old forward played on a line alongside Noah Laba and Taylor Raddysh. He was also slotted into a power-play role on the team’s second unit.

Throughout the night, Perreault flashed off some impressive passes, as he’s always been highly touted for his high hockey IQ and strong facilitating abilities.

Rangers Call Up Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault From AHL

The New York <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/">Rangers</a> have recalled Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League while sending Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelar back down.

He also didn’t appear to be overwhelmed by the pace of play. In fact, his poise with the puck on his stick and the ability to play off of the puck were impressive for a rookie.

Perreault logged in a total of 13:09 minutes.

To kick off the season in the AHL, Perreault has recorded 10 goals, seven assists, and 17 points in 20 games.

“We just want to see where his game is at, and we're trying to put him in a position to succeed,” Mike Sullivan said of Perreault. We're excited about Gabe's game and where it can go… I think he's had a pretty good stretch of games in Hartford, and we like potentially what he could bring to our lineup.”