Gabe Perreault Outlines Next Step In His NHL Development

What’s the next step in Gabe Perreault’s development?
The 2025-26 campaign marked a true coming-out party for Perreault, who recorded 12 goals, 15 assists, and 27 points in 49 games for the New York Rangers.
By the end of the season, it was evident that the game had slowed down for Perreault, as he showcased his high hockey IQ and offensive skill set.
It didn’t take long for Perreault to step into a top-six role and thrive on a line alongside Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad.
The 21-year-old forward has adapted well to the pace of NHL play. He confessed that the next step in his development is to build strength to better deal with the wear and tear of professional hockey.
“I think it's a big summer for me, and I want to spend more time in the gym and be able to put some more strength on,” Perreault said. “I think that was one of the bigger things I needed.”
Perreault opted not to play at the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship because he ultimately felt it was more beneficial for him to start his offseason training in preparation for the 2026-27 season.