Giving The Benifit Of The Doubt To Dylan Garand And Pavel Dorofeyev

Oct 17, 2026 6:23 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 6:23 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The good citizens of Rangerville have reasons to be somewhere between concerned and frightened by tonight's game with the Blue Jackets in Columbus.
Start with the fact that the BJ's are so bad, they're in the midst of a six-year playoff drought. AND picked by The Hockey News to finish seventh out of the eight-team Metro Division. (NOTE: The Hockey News picked the Rangers to finish EIGHTH!)
Which is why tonight's game will answer the following questions:
1. DYLAN GARAND: Will he rebound from the yank job coach Mike Sullivan pulled on him in Newark.
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MAVE SAYS: Absolutely he will because he's a good goalie with inner toughness.
2. PAVEL DOROFEYEV: When will he start finding offensive success?
MAVE SAYS: The richest Rangers forward needs more time to adjust to his teammates. I give him the benefit of the doubt and say it is the latter.
MAVE SAYS: The Blue Jackets will be relentless, but Garand won't relent!