Glenn Gawdin Delivers Feel-Good Story In Rangers’ Win Over Canucks

New York Rangers
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Nov 14, 2026 6:17 AMPublished Nov 14, 2026 6:17 AM
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
At 29 years old, Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in the Rangers’ 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
Since being selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has been working toward earning himself a consistent NHL role.
Over the course of his professional hockey career, Gawdin has played in 487 American Hockey League games for the Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Ontario Reign, and most recently, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
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Prior to signing a two-year deal worth $850,000 per season with the Rangers this past offseason, Gawdin had played in just 12 NHL games for the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks.
An injury sustained by Joe Veleno early in the season has left the Blueshirts with a hole at their fourth-line center position and a rotating cast of players filling that role since Veleno went down.
After starting the season with the Wolf Pack, the 29-year-old was called up by the Rangers on Nov. 10, joining the team on its four-game road trip.
“Was told (called up by the Rangers) in the middle of an American League Hockey game down in Springfield, drove home, packed a suitcase, my wife helped me,” Gawdin revealed. “Went from Hartford to Denver, (from) Denver to Calgary.
Friday night’s matchup in Vancouver added extra meaning for Gawdin, as he grew up in British Columbia and had 10-12 friends and family members at Rogers Arena cheering him on.
In the second period, goaltender Leevi Meriläinen turned over the puck, and Gawdin was able to retrieve it and take a low shot that fooled Meriläinen for his first career NHL goal.
Less than five minutes later, Gawdin deflected the puck off his skate on Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot for his second goal of the night.
“It’s special,” Gawdin said of scoring his first two NHL goals. “I think anywhere it would have been special, but to do it in Vancouver is that much sweeter.”
It’s been a long journey to get to this point for Gawdin, who has continuously paid his dues at the AHL level with the hopes and dreams of earning an NHL spot.
Through all of the difficult and uncertain times of his career, Gawdin admitted to leaning on the people closest to him for support.
“There's a lot that goes through your mind over the years,” Gawdin said. “Credit to the circle around me. Credit to my wife. They pushed me when I need it. I think the success tonight, they have an equal part in that.”
While Gawdin’s time with the Rangers moving forward is certainly not guaranteed, he’s made the most of an opportunity and created a memory in his hometown that he’ll likely remember for the rest of his life.
“He's a great kid,” Mike Sullivan said of Gawdin. “Obviously, he's coming back to his hometown here, he scores two goals. That's a great thrill, right?...We talked earlier before the game about how unique it is and how special it is for guys to play in their hometown and in front of their family and friends...
“Gawds, I think he's had two pretty good games. I think he played better today than he did the first hame, and him and I had that conversation. That first game when you get called up is not easy. The pace of play is different, and he's also trying to get comfortable with the group. I was thrilled for him.”
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