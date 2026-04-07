Golden Knights And Islanders' Coaching Changes Do Not Surprise Mike Sullivan

The NHL world has been rocked by the two recent coaching changes.
With just eight games remaining to go in the 2025-26 season, the Vegas Golden Knights fired Bruce Cassidy and hired John Tortorella.
With just four games left, the New York Islanders fired head coach Patrick Roy and replaced him with Peter DeBoer.
Mike Sullivan, who went through a change of his own last summer, departing the Pittsburgh Penguins after 10 years with the organization to join the New York Rangers as their new head coach, feels that the parity of the NHL has shifted team’s philosophy in how long to keep a coach for.
“All these circumstances are unique,” Sullivan emphasized. “It would probably be irresponsible for me to even weigh in on it because I'm not familiar with the circumstances. It's a competitive league.
“There's more parity in the league than there's ever been. There's such a fine line between winning and losing, and it's hard to make the playoffs. I think the parody in the league, at the end of the day, is the biggest aspect of it. Those are the pressures that we all deal with. Those of us that are part of this business, that's what we deal with every day. It's what we sign up for.”
Sullivan has been coaching in the NHL for over 20 years, so while these two moves may shock other people, Sullivan remained unfazed by the noise surrounding these coaching changes.
“I'm not gonna say it surprises me. No, it doesn't. Nothing surprises me in today's professional sports,” Sullivan said. “What I try to do and my position is I really don't get overly concerned about that stuff. You just try to focus on what's in front of you and your job, and you try to do it to the best of your ability.”