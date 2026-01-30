Good, Bad & Whatever: Rangers vs. Islanders

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/684b16a6-d3fc-4c42-89ea-cd2e7afb5f1c.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nTHE GOOD: Mika Zibanejad scored a power play goal. He passes Hall of Famer Andy\nBathgate into fifth place all-time with his 273'rd goal as a Ranger.\n\nTHE BAD:\n\n1. WEAK ON Defense: J.T. Miller and Mika slow on a behind the play change. It\nallows the\n\nIslanders to get up and then Jon Quick fans on a weak short side shot by Carson\nSoucy.\n\n2. WEAK ON THE WINNER: Rangers give up the winner 1:35 after the first Isles\ngoal.\n\nTHE WHATEVER: If you have MSG's season's slogan, "NO B.S," it makes good\nkindling. Toss it on the fire!"