New York Rangers
Good, Bad & Whatever: Rangers vs. Islanders

Stan Fischler
1h
THE GOOD: Mika Zibanejad scored a power play goal. He passes Hall of Famer Andy Bathgate into fifth place all-time with his 273'rd goal as a Ranger.

THE BAD:

1. WEAK ON Defense: J.T. Miller and Mika slow on a behind the play change. It allows the

Islanders to get up and then Jon Quick fans on a weak short side shot by Carson Soucy.

2. WEAK ON THE WINNER: Rangers give up the winner 1:35 after the first Isles goal.

THE WHATEVER: If you have MSG's season's slogan, "NO B.S," it makes good kindling. Toss it on the fire!"

