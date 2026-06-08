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Great Lines From Great Rangers

Stan Fischler
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&nbsp;Andy Marlin-Imagn Images&nbsp;Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

Glenn Liebman's superb collection, "Hockey Shorts – 1001 Of The Game's Funniest One-Liners," offers a few Rangers gems. Try these on for size:

1. HALL OF FAME DEFENSEMAN HARRY HOWELL: "I'm glad I won the award now, because I expect it's going to belong to Bobby Orr from now on." Howell, after winning the "Best Defenseman" Norris Trophy in Orr's rookie year.

2. HALL OF FAME GOALIE GUMP WORSLEY: "Not true, I've switched to Minneapolis!" Worsley responded to accusations that he did all his training in St. Paul bars!

3. RANGER CRAIG PATRICK ON DOING DOUBLE DUTY: "The coach makes mistakes and the general manager has to remind him of them." Patrick on being both the Rangers' coach and G.M.

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