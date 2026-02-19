Great Rangers Quotes From The Past, Babe Pratt

Not only was Hall of Famer Babe Pratt one of the best defensemen in NHL history but also was one of the funniest. Some of his best comic lines were related to salary wars he conducted with Blueshirt boss Lester Patrick:
1. "Patrick wasn't tight with money, he was adjacent to it."
2. "When I played for Lester, he wouldn't give a worm to a blind bird."
3. After Patrick traded Pratt to Maple Leafs' boss Conn Smythe: "Lester, now I'm being paid enough to eat on. I'm finally getting the wrinkles out of my belly."
P.S. Babe won the 1940 Stanley Cup under Patrick and a Cup in 1945 with Smythe!
P.S. He had a good laugh after each one because no NHL check ever bounced!