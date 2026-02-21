Greatest Fan Story Ever Told; Mark Linde

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Maven hears so many good stories from readers and Roundtable members that I'm hereby launching the first of many "Greatest Fan Stories Ever Told.".
The opener belongs to Round Table vet Mark Linde of Manhattan. Take it away, Mark:
"Years ago my brother-in-law, George, represented Rangers defenseman Bill Berg when Bill was buying a house. Then, Bill offered George four tickets to a game and asked us to meet him and the team after the game.
"George, myself, and our two young daughters, ages 9 and 11, journeyed to The Garden. My younger daughter already had become a hockey fan and her favorite player was goalie Mike Richter.
"After the Ranger win, we went to where the players see their families and met a lot of the players. Glenn Healy, who at that time was backup to Richter, came over and chatted with us for a while.
"Then, Glenn bent over and asked my daughter who was her 'favorite Ranger.' With as loud a voice as a precocious young girl can muster, she says 'MIKE RICHTER.'
"Healy laughed. Then, with the big grin still on his face, said, 'That's a very good choice!"