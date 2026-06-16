Hail To The Champion: The Carolina Hurricanes

Hail to the champion – well-deserving – Carolina Hurricanes.
OWNERSHIP: The Canes' top guy, Tom Dundon, gives a big damn about his team. He exercises considerable influence "on the analytically driven construction of the team," says Cenes beat reporter Luke DeCock. By comparison, you have to wonder just how much Jim Dolan cares about his hockey club. Answer: Not a whole helluva lot. More like an afterthought to Gentleman Jim.
GENERAL MANAGER: When young Eric Tulsky was hired for the job; The Boss unearthed a hockey genius. The result is large Stanley being hugged and kissed now in Raleigh. On the Blueshirt side, Chris Drury's work – if you can call it that – speaks for itself as the square root of nothing! Credit Tulsky for getting K'Andre Miller from the Rangers; not to mention Nik (In Time) Ehlers
COACH: Rod Brind'Amour has climbed to the exalted class of Jon Cooper and Paul Maurice. Put it this way, Brindy is a "coaches' coach" and a "players' coach" combined. Reporter Luke DeCock adds, "Rod gets more of a say on the roster than most coaches, given his impact on the way they play." Credit Brindy for turning K'Andre Miller into a Grade A defender.
CAPTAIN: The Canes' Jordan Staal is the role model for an NHL leader. Just look at who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP.
DEFENSE: Canes have the perfect blue line combo and have turned Shayne Gostisbehere into a whiz offensive D-man. When he's healthy Adam Fox is about the only New York blueliner worth chirping about.
OFFENSE: A major reason for the Cup win was rooted in Brind'Amour's ability to ice four well-balanced lines. Middle roster players such as Taylor Hall never were better.
GOALTENDING: Frederik Andersen was carried as far as possible by his all-round solid team. Brindy yanked him just in time and Brandon Bussi saved the team and The Cup. Bussy will be number one next season with Andy getting less work. It could be the best one-two goalie combo in the league. Now Drury has to worry about finding a solid backup to relieve Jonathan Quick. Result will be same-old-same-old just-fair crease work!
BOTTOM LINE: The only thing that'll stop the Canes next season will be attrition and overconfidence; both not likely under Brind'Amour.