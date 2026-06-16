Hail To The Champion: The Carolina Hurricanes

GOALTENDING: Frederik Andersen was carried as far as possible by his all-round solid team. Brindy yanked him just in time and Brandon Bussi saved the team and The Cup. Bussy will be number one next season with Andy getting less work. It could be the best one-two goalie combo in the league. Now Drury has to worry about finding a solid backup to relieve Jonathan Quick. Result will be same-old-same-old just-fair crease work!