New York Rangers
Hailing The Blueshirts Contribution To USA's Gold Medal

Stan Fischler
3h
In wake of The Greatest Hockey Game Ever Played, the following points should be registered until Eternity.

1. CANADIAN PLAYER REACTION: The Whiners Up North don't get it. Some members of Team McDavid-MacKinnon have this quaint notion that they were (ahem) "The Better Team."

2. REALITY: Until the Olympic lords change the rules, scoring one goal does not automatically win you a game, if the other team scores two. (Lemme be sure: Canada 1. USA, 2.) Sorry Johnny Canuck, no matter how you shake it, you lost.)

3. CONNOR MCDAVID WINS: MVP: To win Gold, someone had to score in sudden-death overtime. It so happens – confirmed 1,000 times on video replay – that Jack Hughes cleanly scored the winner. 

4. REALITY: McDavid couldn't score on a five-on-three power play for nearly four minutes. McDavid couldn't score on a clean breakaway. McDavid lost the puck in overtime. McDavid lost his check in overtime. McDavid enjoyed a perfect view of Jack Hughes Gold-winner. Connor is the NO-VP!

`5. THE NEAR-THINGS: Sportsnet – among other Canadian sports outlets – have virtually every Maple Leaf-wearer ALMOST scoring a goal. I imagine that none of them ever have been to Coney Island in the Borough Of Brooklyn in the City of New York.

6. REALITY: To win a prize stogie in Coney at the strong man contest, the hammer-hitter must bang the board so hard you ring the bell. If the Friends of  Connor McDavid were listening, they would hear the fatal words – CLOSE! BUT NO CIGAR!

CONCLUSION: USA=GOLD, CANADA=MISSED BY INCHES ONLY! P.S. Inches don't matter, FEATS do!

