Hailing The Blueshirts Contribution To USA's Gold Medal

In wake of The Greatest Hockey Game Ever Played, the following points should be registered until Eternity.
1. CANADIAN PLAYER REACTION: The Whiners Up North don't get it. Some members of Team McDavid-MacKinnon have this quaint notion that they were (ahem) "The Better Team."
2. REALITY: Until the Olympic lords change the rules, scoring one goal does not automatically win you a game, if the other team scores two. (Lemme be sure: Canada 1. USA, 2.) Sorry Johnny Canuck, no matter how you shake it, you lost.)
3. CONNOR MCDAVID WINS: MVP: To win Gold, someone had to score in sudden-death overtime. It so happens – confirmed 1,000 times on video replay – that Jack Hughes cleanly scored the winner.
4. REALITY: McDavid couldn't score on a five-on-three power play for nearly four minutes. McDavid couldn't score on a clean breakaway. McDavid lost the puck in overtime. McDavid lost his check in overtime. McDavid enjoyed a perfect view of Jack Hughes Gold-winner. Connor is the NO-VP!
`5. THE NEAR-THINGS: Sportsnet – among other Canadian sports outlets – have virtually every Maple Leaf-wearer ALMOST scoring a goal. I imagine that none of them ever have been to Coney Island in the Borough Of Brooklyn in the City of New York.
6. REALITY: To win a prize stogie in Coney at the strong man contest, the hammer-hitter must bang the board so hard you ring the bell. If the Friends of Connor McDavid were listening, they would hear the fatal words – CLOSE! BUT NO CIGAR!
CONCLUSION: USA=GOLD, CANADA=MISSED BY INCHES ONLY! P.S. Inches don't matter, FEATS do!