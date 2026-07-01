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Here, There And Everywhere Blueshirts

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Stan Fischler
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JUST WONDERING:

1. VINNIE TROCHECK: When will Chris Drury get it over with and trade his best all-around forward because who else of worth is tradeable?

2. ADAM EDSTROM: Now that one skating giraffe has been unceremoniously dumped, what does it mean for the other skating giraffe – initials M.R.

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3. MATT REMPE: It means that The Remper will get yet another season to prove that he can play hockey. (We know he can't fight; or hit cleanly along the boards.)

4. GABE PERREAULT: The young dipsy-doodler did well when the late season games meant zilch. The hope is that he can sustain quality hockey over 82 games. Odds: 50-50.

5. FANTASY LINES: A. Lafreniere-Zibanejad-Perreault. (Not a backchecker to be found;) B.  Dorofeyev-Trocheck-Miller. (If the captain awakens, this will be. darn goodie:) C. Cuylle-Laba-Aspinall (Young, tough, fun.); D. Rempe-Sykora-Greentree; (Prayers requested.)

6. FANTASY DEFENSE: A. Gavrikov-Fox. (Excellent Possibilities); B. Smits-Borgen (Gamble with a capital G.)

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