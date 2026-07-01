Here, There And Everywhere Blueshirts

3. MATT REMPE: It means that The Remper will get yet another season to prove that he can play hockey. (We know he can't fight; or hit cleanly along the boards.)
4. GABE PERREAULT: The young dipsy-doodler did well when the late season games meant zilch. The hope is that he can sustain quality hockey over 82 games. Odds: 50-50.
5. FANTASY LINES: A. Lafreniere-Zibanejad-Perreault. (Not a backchecker to be found;) B. Dorofeyev-Trocheck-Miller. (If the captain awakens, this will be. darn goodie:) C. Cuylle-Laba-Aspinall (Young, tough, fun.); D. Rempe-Sykora-Greentree; (Prayers requested.)
6. FANTASY DEFENSE: A. Gavrikov-Fox. (Excellent Possibilities); B. Smits-Borgen (Gamble with a capital G.)