Here There And Everywhere With The Blueshirts

1. Tonight's Rangers visit to Long Island has a double-fascination starting with the fact that the Blueshirts are in position – with a win – to come off with a rare two-game W streak – and regain some of the credibility too often missing this season.
2. By contrast, the Isles will have defenseman Carson Soucy – obtained from the Blueshirts – and ex-Devil, Ondrej Palat, bolstering their attack. The Nassaumen are looking to stay relevant in an extremely tight – not to mention uncertain – playoff race.
3. At the season's start, The Maven would have favored Will Cuylle to win the Rangers' "Extra Effort" award, but not anymore. Right now I'm looking at a fourth-liner like Sam Carrick as my choice.
4. This missive from eternal Rangers' fan Joe Nuzzi; "I never missed a game for 60 years. Now, for the first time, I can't watch them. I say tear this roster down already."
5. From the mailbox: "I'm not sure how long Igor Shesterkin will want to stick around with a retooling team, especially at this point in his career," writes Fischler Roundtable member George Grimm. "I don't think he wants to be known as the highest-paid non-playoff goaltender in the league."
6. This from "NHL Wraparound's" Vic Morren: "You look at the J.T. Miller acquisition – we (with colleague Neil Smith) questioned whether he was captaincy material after the shenanigans that went on with him and Elias Pettersson in Vancouver."
7. Clever Neil Smith line re The Athletic's Vince Mercogliano: "Vince has been at every MSG game – but the Rangers haven't!"
8. Our Seattle pal Glenn Dreyfuss offers advice that Chris Drury apparently has ignored: "Never tell the world you want to make a trade; it diminishes the value of the player in question."
9. P.S. from Dreyfuss: "When Drury exposes an asset (Panarin) he wishes to trade, it goes against the 'rules' of sports deal-making!"