Home, Home On The Rangers Where The Miller And The Fox Play

* One of the mysteries of this Rangers-Olympics "off-season" is the hush-hush over the most important – and expensive – Blueshirt, Igor Shesterkin.
* Naturally, we're never told the precise nature of Iggy's wound and – as a matter of fact – we may never know whether his overused "Butterfly" puck-stopping technique has caused a hernia or just a headache for the club.
* When NHL Wraparound's Neil Smith and Vic Morren queried The Athletic's Vince Mercogliano about the Rangers and the media, Vince said, "Drury doesn't like talking to the media, as far as hockey talk."
* Others – such as Blue Collar Blue Shirt's Sean McCaffrey – straight out deplore the GM's "hiding" from the press and the club's other news-suppressing methods.
* Mercogliano added: "We don't get a chance to ask him a lot of these questions. When we do, they're controlled settings; usually on Zoom; and they usually cut it off after about ten minutes.
* Author Matthew Blittner's observation: "Drury will not be the one to save the Rangers. The person responsible for destroying a team usually is not the one to turn around and save it."
* One more from perceptive Matt: "Yes, James Dolan trusts Drury and is giving me leeway. HOWEVER, Dolan also trusted John Davidson and Jeff Gorton; and look what happened there."
* The Maven wonders how Mike Sullivan's relationship with his best defenseman will evolve when Adam Fox returns to the lineup. Let's not forget – Adam's injury not counting – that Sully foolishly left Fox off the Team USA Olympic roster.
* Or, as Neil Smith noted on NHL Wraparound, "This has got to not feel good for Adam Fox!"
* As for Drury's retooling-rebuilding-renovating-rehabilitation, ex-NHLer now Devils' intrepid radio analyst Chico Resch scores a bullseye: "The Rangers are in free fall. It will take at least three years to turn them around."