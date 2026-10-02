Home Is Where The Heart Is For The Rangers

Since I have a bet going that The Beloved Blueshirts WILL make the playoffs in June 2027, The Maven figured that it would be a good idea for the New Yorkers to win their home opener for "The Gala Fischler Win The Bet Season."
I ask you – doubters, pessimists, glass half-emptiers – was The Maven asking too much, being too greedy or dreaming a little dream of a BIG TWO POINTS?
Actually, I didn't need you Good Folks In Blue to tell me.
Not only was homecoming last night at The Garden a superior one but the 5-1 win over Tampa Bay has this important headline:
GOALIE IGOR SHESTERKIN IS TIED FOR THE RANGERS GOAL-SCORING LEAD.
Need The Maven says anything more between a few dozen verbal handstands. Nay and NAY. HERE'S WHAT MATTERS:
1. Dare coach Mike Sullvan start backup goalie Dylan Garand tonight against the Red Wings in Detroit? MAVEN SAYS 'YES'.
2. Can the club put two A games together with the second one a "Back To Backer?" MAVEN SAYS a playoff bound team like New York can do it.