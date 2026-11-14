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Homecoming Rangers Blunt Points

Homecoming Rangers Blunt Points

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Stan Fischler
Partner
Nov 14, 2026 6:22 PM
Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesBob Frid-Imagn Images

1. There's a BIGGGGG difference between the Canucks and the Canadiens who visit MSG tomorrow night.

2. The Habs don't like to lose while the Canucks can't help themselves. They were benevolent  hosts.

3. Believe it or not, The Hockey News Yearbook projects Deadbeat Dorofeyev finishing this season as the Beloved Blueshirts' second leading scorer with 65 points. (Maybe next year, or the years after that, fellas.))

4. Gloating over what he deems a successful – three out of four – road trip, ~Mikey the coach couldn't contain himself and added that his wins were "in tough buildings." (Since when does a building become. "tough?" (Does Rogers Place go to a gym?)

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