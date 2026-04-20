How A Blueshirt Fan Should View The Playoffs So Far

'DOWN WITH THE BRUINS!' That was the Maven's chant on the eve of the Buffalo-Boston series last night.
I mean, how can you not love the Sabres, the ultimate underdog-turned-winner. The Mave is rooting for a sweep, this is a sporting application of sweet revenge and nobody gets hurt.
From all the hardship the Beantowners heaped on the New Yorkers over the years, the way to revenge now is by riding playoff victories over the Big Baddies from Boston.
And what a gratifying third period comeback for ex-Ranger Lindy Ruff's team. Buffalo has been playing like a team possessed. The question is, how long can the Ruffians maintain this pace?
On another front, my buddy John Tortorella's Vegas Knights took care of business, 4-2, at home. However, Torts predicts a tight series right down to the wire.
Since I'd never root against Brock Nelson after his glorious Islanders days, I was happy his Avs squeaked by the Kings 2-1. The Breadman Society at MSG says good for Artemi and his redlighter for L.A.
The non-stop firewagon Habs served notice that they won't go away. Beating Tampa Bay with a 4-3 edge in Florida, correctly upset Bolts boss Jon Cooper. One win does not make a series, but the Habs are the kind of vibrant young team that could turn the series into a rout. sounded a wake-up call when it was over.
Tonight I'm pulling for Ottawa to beat the Canes and Pitt to beat Philly. I hope Travis Green oils the Senators' goal machine. Another Dallas' home loss could be fatal. I see this going to O.T.
Finally, we'll see if Ducks' genius coach Joel Quenneville can put the brakes on Connor McDavid. I'd love to see that.