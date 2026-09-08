How A Second-Year Leap Will Impact Gabe Perreault's Future With Rangers

After a strong rookie campaign with the New York Rangers, expectations are high for Gabe Perreault heading into the 2026-27 season.
Last year, Perreault started the year in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
In 20 games with the Wolf Pack, Perreault recorded 10 goals, 7 assists, and 17 points, showing the maturity and readiness to jump to the NHL.
In December, Perreault was recalled by the Rangers, and he never looked back. The 21-year-old forward tallied 12 goals, 15 assists, and 27 points in 49 games for the Rangers.
Perreault eventually stepped into a top-six role and thrived on a line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafrenière for a period of time.
By the end of the season, it was evident that the game had slowed down for Perreault, as he showcased his high hockey IQ and offensive skill set.
Heading into the 2026-27 season, Perreault is now not only expected to spend the entire season up in the NHL, but also play a significant role for the Rangers.
The 2023 first-round pick will likely play a top-six role as well as serve on either the first or second power play unit.
With Perreault set to become a restricted free agent after this upcoming season, it will be important for him to further establish himself in order to garner a long-term contract extension.
Due to the increase of the salary cap and the value of young talent rising, Perreault can earn himself a long-term contract extension potentially even worth $5-8 million AAV if he is able to take a big leap in his second NHL season.
The Rangers have opted to sign players like Will Cuylle and Braden Schneider to shorter-term contracts, as the organization didn’t appear to be prepared to commit to them long term at a high cost.
A shorter-term bridge deal could be in the cards for Perreault, something he’d likely want to avoid.
It will be Perreault’s performance on the ice that will dictate his worth going into a critical offseason for his future.