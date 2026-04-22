Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/77a9eb87-a5cf-41d5-aa19-0da2bfb1c71c.jpeg]\nDennis Schneidler-Imagn Images\n\nYou could say that since neither the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] nor the Islanders made the\nplayoffs that neither fans have won bragging rights.\n\nBut since the rivalry remains keen,I wondered how an Islander fan feels about\ncertain Rangers. Here's collegian John Imperiiale's reaction:\n\n"There aren't many Rangers I don't like, but here are a few.\n\n"IGOR SHESTERKIN: It's nor that I hate him – or even dislike him. Put it this\nway, I don't like him for the games he's stolen from the Isles.\n\n"MIKA ZIBANEJAD: "Frankly, I don't like his character.\n\n"ADAM FOX: "I have no choice but to resent this fella and for good reason. He's\na really good player – a Long Island guy who turned his back on his home town\nteam. How could I feel otherwise?"