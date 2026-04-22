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How An Islander Fan Feels About The Rangers

Stan Fischler
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You could say that since neither the Rangers nor the Islanders made the playoffs that neither fans have won bragging rights.

But since the rivalry remains keen,I wondered how an Islander fan feels about certain Rangers. Here's collegian John Imperiiale's reaction:

"There aren't many Rangers I don't like, but here are a few.

"IGOR SHESTERKIN: It's nor that I hate him – or even dislike him. Put it this way, I don't like him for the games he's stolen from the Isles.

"MIKA ZIBANEJAD: "Frankly, I don't like his character.

"ADAM FOX: "I have no choice but to resent this fella and for good reason. He's a really good player – a Long Island guy who turned his back on his home town team. How could I feel otherwise?"

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