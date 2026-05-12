How An Unknown Rookie Delivered A Second Cup To New York

Rangers manager-coach Lester Patrick boasted one of the best teams in North America after his skaters had won the 1928 Stanley Cup.
"We should have won more than one Cup with that team," said Center Frank Boucher, "and nearly did, but it just wasn't in the cards. That is, until 1933."
The problem was goaltending. Neither Lorne Chabot nor John Ross Roach – both quite competent goalkeepers – pleased boss Lester Patrick. His solution was to search for a replacement.
Curiously, the answer was, literally, in his own backyard.
During the 1932-33 season the Manhattan-based Rangers maintained a Canadian-American Hockey League team in the adjointing borough of The Bronx. The minor league Bronx Tigers played in a large arena called the Bronx Coliseum.
The Tigers goalie Andy Aitkenhead was born in Scotland but learned his hockey in Canada. He got good notices from scouts and Patrick figured he was worth a gamble. It was a good one as Aitkenhead finished that season with a respectable 2.23 goals against average.
By this time, the Cooks-Boucher line had reached its prime and Bill Cook led the league in scoring with Bun and Boucher not far behind.
Standings-wise, the Blueshirts were just a bit above average (23-17-8 ), good for third in the NHL's American Division. Then, they got hot at the right time, beating Toronto in the Stanley Cup Final. Aitkenhead continued strong and concluded the playoffs with a 1.50 average. The rookie helped carry the team to its second championship.
"All I can say," the smiling Scotsman observed, "Is that I did my best."