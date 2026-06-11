How Far Are The Blueshirts From Being In A Class With The Contenders?

If you Ranger fans tune in to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight between Vegas and Carolina, you might wonder just how far away the Blueshirts are from becoming an elite team.
For the moment, at least, New York's bragging rights are only limited to goaltending.
Even when Igor Shesterkin slumps, his natural talent always is retrievable and we're secure in the knowledge that he'll recover and remain in the upper goalkeeping echelon.
Defense? Let's say it's "okay" and leave it at that.
Under ideal circumstances – meaning an above .500 team – Adam Fox still has one All-Star year in him. Vladislav Gavrikov is a winner but after that the pickin' is poor and the crop is lean.
Braden Schneider should – and likely will – be traded. Seattle unloaded Will Borgen for a reason – mediocrity – and we're stuck with him. The rest of the posse remain in the "We'll See" category. In other words, it has the value of a Tompkins Avenue trolley transfer ticket.
Offense? Best you discuss it with Artemi Panarin, wherever the Blessed One may be.
That same question was raised about Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, and J.T. Miller in mid-season when a playoff berth still was in sight. They went AWOL when it mattered most and then awakened too late to become lamplighters, dancing to the tune of "Who Cares?"
But there remains a core of "Rescuers" on the horizon, if you will.
The Maven believes in Gabe Perreault's potential and ability to revive the power play. I'm also a Noah Laba fan and not just because he hails from Northville, Michigan. He's got the offensive goods.
We know – because Chris Drury told us so – that the ultra-secret, high-intensity, cure-all-evils, "Re-Tool" is being oiled, gassed and whatever – we're just waiting for that Trocheck deal to go through.
But, hey, wipe that frown off your face; the Blueshirts will blithely remain undefeated until October.
Forget about them for a moment and enjoy some REAL hockey, aka Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Take Mave's word, it beats basketball!