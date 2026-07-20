How Funny Were The Original, Cup-Winning Rangers?

Through the years there've been a handful of NHL teams which could be classified as "Funny Guys.
But there never was a champ sextet funnier than the 1932-33 Cup-winning Rangers. And if you think The Maven is kidding, check out the following anecdote:
PART ONE: IT ALL STARTED IN THE SLEEPING CAR
We start this escapade in the Rangers' Pullman car before a game against the Senators in Ottawa. The Silver Fox, coach Lester Patrick, always held his road pregame meetings in the washroom an hour before the train pulled into its destination.
Patrick's modus operandi was simple enough: 1. He would review the previous game, going over mistakes; 2. He would examine the upcoming foe; in this case the Senators; 3. Lester would request player comments.
Because the team was playing in Ottawa, Patrick pointed out to his lads that, after the game, they would not be bedding in a hotel. Instead, they would return to the sleeping car that would be parked on a siding. At 3:25 a.m. the sleeping car would be attached to the New York-bound train.
This time The Silver Fox had an important message for his troops:
Patrick: "Boys, it's terribly cold out so the railroad fellow told me that when the sleeping car is parked at the siding, the water supply might freeze. Remember, if you have to use the toilet, don't.
"So, if you have to 'go,' after you return, use the pails which will be hung outside the car."
The players listened intently but none more than Ching Johnson. With the usual grin on his face, the defenseman realized that his boss had forgotten something.
"But, Lester," asked Ching, "what if a man has to take a crap?"
"In that case, dress warmly and go to the toilets in the station," Patrick explained.
Then, the coach reminded himself that Canada had all the booze anyone – or any hockey team – could want.
"I'm aware that beer flows copiously in Ottawa and across the river in Hull. There's far more beer in these two cities than you can possibly drink. I suggest that you don't try to drink them both dry."
It was good advice, but center Frank Boucher made sure that his teammates DID try to drink them both dry!