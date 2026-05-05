How Hockey Helped John Sterling Springboard His Broadcasting Career

The passing of legendary New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling has been accompanied across the continent by tributes for his many feats as the franchise's voice – virtually forever.
But Sterling was much more than that. In fact it was hockey broadcasting that proved to be the springboard that catapulted John to baseball fame.
It all started at Madison Square Garden in the fall of 1972. The World Hockey Association opened for business and MSG became home to a franchise called the New York Raiders.
Onetime Blueshirt power play specialist Camille (The Eel) Henry coached the Raiders who brought low-priced but highly exciting hockey to MSG on Sunday afternoons.
I recall listening to Sterling – I had never heard of him before – and liked his sound. Soon after his Raiders' gig, John became the Islanders play-by-play man for a short but memorable time.
Instantly, Sterling created an identity with his goal call: ISLANDERS GOAL! ISLANDERS GOAL! ISLANDERS GOAL. Nobody has matched itl before or since.
From Nassau Veterans' Memorial Coliseum, Sterling graduated to Yankee Stadium where he became a fixture and idol for the likes of fans like Leo Scaglione, Jr., currently a valued member of the MSG Networks' Devils' tv production team.
"For 92 percent of my life," says Scaglione, Jr., "John Sterling's soothing, calming voice was the soundtrack of my summers – as I waited for hockey to return. The loss of John hits home to me."
Then, a pause: "I never met the man, but he was a friend in my mind!"