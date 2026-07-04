How James Dolan Defends Appointing His Son To Big Job

Does it fit Quentin Dolan being named president, chief operating officer and alternate governor of the Rangers?
Here's how his dad, Garden boss Jim Dolan, defends the very decisive Blueshirts developments:
"Since Quentin's arrival overseeing our Player Performance and Science Department, he has made a strong impact on the Rangers and Knicks organizations," says James Dolan. "As a result we are pleased that he will step into this elevated position."
The Rangers and Knicks are part of the expanding Dolan enterprises. That includes theaters such as the Beacon on Broadway and the Sphere in Las Vegas, among others. The Rangers need help and young Dolan has completed his basic training:
James Dolan: "Quentin has quickly become an incredibly valued member of the Rangers franchise and played a key role behind the scenes with the Knicks during their championship run. I look forward to seeing the positive influence he can make in this expanded and critical role."
The Knicks have obliterated the Rangers on the Garden landscape. Quentin's appointment is a necessary component in upgrading the Blueshirts to the lofty position of the Knicks.