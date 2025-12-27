How Mika Zibanejad's New Theory Has A Historic Reference

The headline in the New York Post said it all:

HOW RANGERS STAR'S 'THINK LESS' MENTALITY HAS PAID OFF IN IMPRESSIVE BOUNCE BACK SEASON.

Columnist and Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker went on to note that the 2024-2025 season "was the most taxing campaign of Mika Zibanejad's career." Which it certainly was and this term The Magic Z "has more than bounced back."

When Mollie's pointed out that Mika's "think less" mentality was the perfect slumpbuster it awakened The Maven's coffee-needing brain.

I harked back to an episode more than six decades ago when a Rangers stalwart told me virtually the same thing. Only in my case, the player in question was Hall of Fame defenseman Doug Harvey.

This was the 1961-62 season following three straight years (1959, 1960, 1961) during which the Blueshirts had missed the playoffs.

It was then that Rangers GM Muzz Patrick pulled off a deal with the Montreal Canadiens, obtaining Harvey and defenseman Al (Junior) Langlois from the Habs. Part of the deal was that Doug would double as a full-time player coach; which was unheard of at that time.

Like Zibanejad, Harvey had slumped during the 1960-61 season and the feeling was that his best days were gone. Now he was expected to get the Blueshirts back into the postseason – as defenseman plus head coach; and at a time when no team even owned an assistant coach.

Amazingly, Doug starred on defense – he'd wind up winning the Norris Trophy – and put the New Yorkers back on the winning (Playoffs) track.

What's my point?

In midseason Harvey and I had dinner at Al Muller's restaurant on 50th Street across from the old Garden.

"So Doug," I asked, "what's the secret – your secret – for playing great defense."

He put down his beer – thought for a second – and then shot back the magic words: "DON'T THINK!"