How Nick Fotiu Became a NY State Hockey Hall of Famer

HIS HOCKEY ROLES; PROTECTOR AND FIGHTER: "I always grew up protecting people whether it was friends, teammates, people I didn't even know because that's what I was and what I am. I did that on the ice and fought the toughest opponents such as Dave Schultz of the Flyers. In the last year that Gordie Howe played for Hartford, I was protecting Gordie and even his sons, Mark and Marty. That was my role although I really didn't like to fight. And I chose that role because nobody else could do it. Plus, I didn't like players like Schultz who bullied people."