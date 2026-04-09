How Playing At Madison Square Garden Turned Into The Rangers' Biggest Nightmare Until It Wasn't

“To a certain extent, it took a life of its own because our guys care deeply about playing in front of the home crowd and the people that support us,” Sullivan said. “We have a sincere appreciation for that, and so sometimes that becomes a challenge because you're trying so hard to try to win at home. Sometimes it gets in the way of your instincts and you don't play with a free mind and instinctive mindset, which is when players are at their best.”