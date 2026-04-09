How Playing At Madison Square Garden Turned Into The Rangers' Biggest Nightmare Until It Wasn't

The New York Rangers ended their home campaign at Madison Square Garden with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
With the Rangers playing their last home game of the 2025-26 season, let's take a deep dive into the team’s play at the world’s most famous arena over the course of the year.
The season opened up at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Going into that matchup, there was a lot of excitement, yet uncertainty as the Mike Sullivan era was set to begin.
Against Sullivan’s former team in front of a full house at MSG, the Rangers were outplayed and lost 3-0 in what would ultimately be a sign of things to come.
The Blueshirts failed to score a goal over their first three home games, marking the second-longest scoring drought to start a season at home.
They also lost their first seven games at home before finally recording their first win on Broadway against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10.
During this tumultuous stretch, the Rangers became the first NHL team in 98 years to be shut out in five of their first seven home games.
Through the first handful of games, despite struggling to score goals, the Rangers were putting up shots and generating offense at a high rate. It was constantly preached by both Sullivan and veteran leaders in the locker room that they were playing the right way and would eventually be rewarded.
“'I’ll go back to when you look at the first 20 games of the season, there were a lot of games that we felt pretty good about our overall game from a process standpoint, and we struggled to score goals for whatever reason in particular, at home,” Sullivan said. “We were creating offense. We just weren't scoring.”
Over time, as the Rangers’ scoring woes persisted, their confidence wavered, and the positive messages that used to come out of the locker room turned into cryptic messages and seeds of doubt.
Playing in the comfort of your own building is usually an advantage, but the mounting pressure on the Rangers in the confines of MSG overwhelmed them to the point that playing on home ice became a disadvantage.
“To a certain extent, it took a life of its own because our guys care deeply about playing in front of the home crowd and the people that support us,” Sullivan said. “We have a sincere appreciation for that, and so sometimes that becomes a challenge because you're trying so hard to try to win at home. Sometimes it gets in the way of your instincts and you don't play with a free mind and instinctive mindset, which is when players are at their best.”
By the midpoint of the season, the Rangers managed to scrap together just five home wins compared to their 14 wins on the road.
“It’s a passionate fanbase. It’s hard when things are not going well, and then you squeeze a little tighter to get out of it,” J.T. Miller said. “Maybe you play a little differently than you would when you're a little more loose. It’s hard mentally.”
With the Rangers well out of the playoff race late in the season, they’ve brought life back to MSG and have played their best hockey despite the games being meaningless from a standings perspective.
The Rangers have won five out of their last seven games at home, while scoring three or more goals in each of those five victories.
“It's not like we've changed our game plan,” Sullivan said. “I think we've got back to a pretty consistent team game. We're generating a lot of offense, and we're scoring a lot of goals. I wish I could have solved it earlier. Sometimes you can't always control whether the puck goes in the net, but what you can try to control is the process.”
To finish the season, the Rangers held a 14-20-7 record at home. The franchise record for fewest wins at home is 13, set back during the 2003-04 season.
In the grand scheme of things, this hot stretch to close out the year will likely get lost in the shuffle of a season haunted by failure and disappointment.
Through it all though, there’s a sense at least from the players’ words that they’ve been able to recapture an identity that you can only hope can be carried into the 2026-27 campaign.
“I just like the way at the end of the year you can look at it like we're not playing for anything, but I think that we've done a good job of flipping that like, ‘Hey, we're playing for something, playing for the Rangers in Madison Square Garden. We're going to show up.’ I think the results lately have shown that,” Miller said. “I feel good about the way we are playing.”