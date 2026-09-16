Logo
New York RangersNew York Rangers

How Rangers' Discards Turned Habs Into True Contenders

StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stan Fischler
Partner
Sep 16, 2026 2:21 PM
Wendell Cruz-Imagn ImagesWendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If you really want to know why the Rangers have been horrendous, listen up and haul in a calendar while you're at it.

On May 17, 2019, the Rangers. named the already legendary John Davidson as team president.

On May 5, 2021, MSG boss Jim Dolan fired J.D. as well as the Blueshirts' general manager Jeff Gorton.

Davidson and Gorton were two of the most insightful and likeable hockey executives between here and Lower Slobovia.

More Videos

As most of you know Gorton wound up in Montreal where – in the last four years – he has turned the Canadiens into one of the NHL's best and youngest teams.

Alas, Dolan never filled those vacant roles with anything but pedestrian leadership.

That point is underlined by the fact that The Hockey News' Yearbook picks the Habs to finish second in the Atlantic Division and the Rangers LAST in the Metro!

The song for both J.D. and Gorton: "WISH YOU WERE HERE!"

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy