How Rangers' Discards Turned Habs Into True Contenders

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/4e608c5e-4991-4b41-a1ba-11d1902f3a5d.jpeg]\nWendell Cruz-Imagn Images\n\nIf you really want to know why the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] have been horrendous, listen up\nand haul in a calendar while you're at it.\n\nOn May 17, 2019, the Rangers. named the already legendary John Davidson as team\npresident.\n\nOn May 5, 2021, MSG boss Jim Dolan fired J.D. as well as the Blueshirts' general\nmanager Jeff Gorton.\n\nDavidson and Gorton were two of the most insightful and likeable hockey\nexecutives between here and Lower Slobovia.\n\nAs most of you know Gorton wound up in Montreal where – in the last four years –\nhe has turned the Canadiens into one of the NHL's best and youngest teams.\n\nAlas, Dolan never filled those vacant roles with anything but pedestrian\nleadership.\n\nThat point is underlined by the fact that The Hockey News' Yearbook picks the\nHabs to finish second in the Atlantic Division and the Rangers LAST in the\nMetro!\n\nThe song for both J.D. and Gorton: "WISH YOU WERE HERE!"