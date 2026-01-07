How Rangers' Lineup Shakes Out Without Adam Fox And Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers will have to get used to life without both Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin.

Adam Fox has landed on long-term injured reserve for the second time this season, this time due to an apparent lower-body injury, while Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury during the Rangers’ Monday night game against the Utah Mammoth.

Sullivan confirmed that Fox sustained this lower-body injury during Monday night’s matchup, but it’s unclear exactly when or how it occurred.

Shesterkin’s injury appeared to be serious, as he was lying on the ice in agony for over a minute before making his way to the locker room with the help of a trainer, unable to put any weight on his left.

However, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the worst-case scenario regarding Shesterkin’s injury was avoided, but he will continue to be evaluated.

Sullivan did not put any specific timeline for either of these two players to return.

They’ll both miss some time though, which Sullivan views as an opportunity for other players to step up and play expanded roles.

“The message is that we got to control what we can and stay in the moment,” Sullivan said. “Let's look at the one game right in front of us, and let's put our best effort on the ice. I think if we play a team game and we compete hard and there's collective effort on both sides of the puck. I believe we have what it takes to be in every game. Give ourselves a chance.

“Obviously, we're a better team when those guys are in our lineup. I'm stating the obvious there, but it's going to provide opportunities for others to step up, play a more significant role, get more ice time, and it's an opportunity for people to make an impact.”

J.T. Miller was a full participant at practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 20. Miller took part in line rushes, while also taking reps on the first power-play unit, indicating that he’ll play on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

“Barring anything unexpected, I would anticipate he would be available,” Sullivan said of Miller’s availability for Thursday night.

With Fox out of the lineup, Vladislav Gavrikov is expected to play alongside Braden Schneider and also take on the responsibility of quarterbacking the first power-play unit.

Gavrikov has already scored a career-high seven goals this season. His impact offensively has gone far beyond Sullivan’s expectations.

“I just think his simplicity. I think his simplicity,” Sullivan said about why he opted to put Gavrikov on the power play in the wake of Fox’s absence. “I'll be honest with you, I've been pleasantly surprised with his offensive instincts. We knew we were getting a real good defender when we signed him. I'd be lying to you if I said I anticipated him making the impact offensively that he has… We felt fairly confident that he was going to make a significant impact on the defensive side, but he's made a significant impact on the offensive side also.”

Shesterkin’s absence means that the New York Rangers will have to heavily rely on 39-year-old goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Despite calling up Spencer Martin from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, the expectation is that Quick will take on a heavy workload until Shesterkin returns to the lineup.

Sullivan has confidence in Quick’s ability to take on the starting goaltending responsibilities.

“We have ultimate faith in Quickie,” Sullivan said. “He's an elite goaltender. He's a fierce competitor. His body work I believe speaks for itself. Look what he's done for our team this year. Every time he goes in, he makes timely save after timely save. I’ve got a ton of confidence in his ability to help us.”

Time will only tell if the Rangers are able to remain afloat in a competitive Eastern Conference without Fox and Shesterkin moving forward.