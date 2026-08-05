How Rangers Radio Affected One Student's Schoolwork

One of the forgotten – but very best – Rangers play-by-play broadcasters was Win Elliott.
Win was a wonderful guy who excelled doing all sports but loved hockey most of all. Elliott knew the game inside out having played goal at college. I loved his savvy and also the whimsy in his style.
My pal Marc Gold – the Duke of Staten Island – remembered Elliott for a scholastic reason. Marc writes: "It was the wonder of Win Elliott that got me through those Tuesday and Sunday nights of Rangers hockey in the early 1960's