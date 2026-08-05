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How Rangers Radio Affected One Student's Schoolwork

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Stan Fischler
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Geoff Burke-USA TODAY SportsGeoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One of the forgotten – but very best – Rangers play-by-play broadcasters was Win Elliott.

Win was a wonderful guy who excelled doing all sports but loved hockey most of all. Elliott knew the game inside out having played goal at college. I loved his savvy  and also the whimsy in his style.

My pal Marc Gold – the Duke of Staten Island – remembered Elliott for a scholastic reason. Marc writes: "It was the wonder of Win Elliott that got me through those Tuesday and Sunday nights of Rangers hockey in the early 1960's

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"The choice for me was to either listen to the Blueshirt games or to do homework. I picked the former and the grades suffered. 

"However the excitement of Elliott doing the games made the (not for Mom to see) report card worth it. But I never expressed that fact of life to my mother!!"

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