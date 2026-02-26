How Red Kelly Double-Crossed A Blueshirts Trade

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman would never let it happen in today's NHL President Clarence Campbell did 'way back when, and the Blueshirts were the victims.
It all took place in the 1959-60season, Rangers GM Muzz Patrick dealt defenseman Bill Gadsby and forward Eddie Shack to Toronto. In addition to Leafs defenseman Red Kelly, New York also would obtain forward Billy McNeill on Feb. 5, 1960
On the surface the exchange seemed reasonable all around. Gadsby and Kelly wound up in the Hall of Fame while Shack and McNeill proved to be useful second liners.
There was only one problem; the deal never was officially made. Kelly chose to retire than play for a Blueshirt sextet run into the ice – or ground, if you will – by Patrick.
"As it happened," said Associated Press reporter Shelly Sakowitz, "Kelly never intended to retire. He got an offer to play for Toronto and accepted.
Leafs boss Punch Imlach moved Kelly up to center and he helped Toronto win four Cups in six years."
Campbell killed the original deal while Gadsby later was traded to Detroit. Postscript: Gadsby played 20 years in the NHL but never for a Cup-winner.