How The Blueshirts Greatest Line Happened By Pure Accident

But this particular one resulted in the creation of one of the greatest forward lines in NHL history.
Put it another way, "The Cooks And Boucher definitely was the Blueshirts best forward unit of all-time dating back to 1926.
Why do you believe there was a better one? Sure the Rangers could boast of some top-scoring units. For example:
BATHGATE-PRENTICE-POPEIN: Andy Bathgate became a star in 1955-56 with good helpers. His left wing Dean Prentice was a terrific corner man while Larry Popein added speed at center. The line improved after Earl Ingarfield replaced Prentice. They peaked in 1961-62 giving Toronto a good run in the semi-final playoff round before losing in six games.
GILBERT-RATELLE-HADFIELD: You know that a line has arrived once it earned a nickname. This GAG (Goal A Game) unit had everything. Rod Gilbert was a super sniper while Jean Ratelle grew and grew as his playmaking center. Vic Hadfield provided the necessary grit along with a dynamite shot. The delicious blend should have produced better playoff results.
RALEIGH-SLOWINSKI-LUND: During the 1950 playoffs this outfit helped knock off the Canadiens in the first playoff round. They came within a Don (Bones) Raleigh overtime hit goal post in Game Seven. The slick Raleigh previously had won two games for New York with overtime goals. Pentti Lund was the first round hero by outchecking and outscoring Montreal's legendary Maurice (Rocket) Richard. Ed Slowinski provided necessary muscle and a decent offense.
SHIBICKY-AND THE COLVILLES: The 1940 Cup champions were well-balanced up front with right wing Bryan Hextall ,who scored the OT Cup-winner in Game Six against Toronto – via a Phil Watson passed. But the brothers -- Neil and Mac Colville -- were more effective for a longer period of time. Shibicky was a hard shooter while the brothers did everything else to win a sobriquet for their trio – The Bread Line.
But none of the above stood the decade-long test of time that Frank Boucher-Bill Cook-Bun Cook and Frank Boucher managed. Two Stanley Cups and almost a third!