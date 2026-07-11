How The Blueshirts Greatest Line Happened By Pure Accident

SHIBICKY-AND THE COLVILLES: The 1940 Cup champions were well-balanced up front with right wing Bryan Hextall ,who scored the OT Cup-winner in Game Six against Toronto – via a Phil Watson passed. But the brothers -- Neil and Mac Colville -- were more effective for a longer period of time. Shibicky was a hard shooter while the brothers did everything else to win a sobriquet for their trio – The Bread Line.