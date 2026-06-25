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How The Bowen Byram Blockbuster Trade Impacts Rangers At No. 5 Draft Pick

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Remy Mastey
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A blockbuster trade completed between the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks could have major ramifications on the New York Rangers’ fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday night. 

The Blackhawks acquired defenseman Bowen Byram from the Sabres in a trade that included the fourth overall pick. 

With Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Caleb Malhotra projected to be selected with the first three picks in the draft, it was widely speculated that the Blackhawks were looking to draft Chase Reid. 

That would have left the Rangers with their pick of the other top defensemen, including Alberts Šmits, Carson Carels, and Keaton Verhoeff. 

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However, the Sabres, unlike the Blackhawks, are loaded with top-end defensemen, but could certainly use reinforcements at the forward position. 

That’s why, instead of selecting Reid, the Sabres may look to target the projected second-best center, Viggo Björck. 

According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, Björck could find his way into the top five of the draft now that the Sabres hold the No. 4 pick. 

This would clear the pathway for the Rangers to go ahead and pick Reid, as there’s now more of a possibility he’s available at their pick with this Byram trade in place.

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