How The Bowen Byram Blockbuster Trade Impacts Rangers At No. 5 Draft Pick

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/be8a5c7d-ff77-42e7-bc0d-be3cb56f9185.jpeg]\nBrian Fluharty-Imagn Images\n\nA blockbuster trade completed between the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks\ncould have major ramifications on the New York Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers]’ fifth overall pick in the 2026\nNHL Draft on Friday night. \n\nThe Blackhawks acquired defenseman Bowen Byram from the Sabres in a trade that\nincluded the fourth overall pick. \n\nWith Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Caleb Malhotra projected to be selected\nwith the first three picks in the draft, it was widely speculated that the\nBlackhawks were looking to draft Chase Reid. \n\nThat would have left the Rangers with their pick of the other top defensemen,\nincluding Alberts Šmits, Carson Carels, and Keaton Verhoeff. \n\nHowever, the Sabres, unlike the Blackhawks, are loaded with top-end defensemen,\nbut could certainly use reinforcements at the forward position. \n\nThat’s why, instead of selecting Reid, the Sabres may look to target the\nprojected second-best center, Viggo Björck. \n\nAccording to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects\n[https://x.com/Hockey_Robinson/status/2069589388367966212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2069589388367966212%7Ctwgr%5E6f669d116bd777a2b361b0d846ad4fe2bca1924f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsabrenoise.com%2Fsabres-draft-plans-may-surprise-fans-despite-the-bowen-byram-trade-01kvvp483awt],\nBjörck could find his way into the top five of the draft now that the Sabres\nhold the No. 4 pick. \n\nThis would clear the pathway for the Rangers to go ahead and pick Reid, as\nthere’s now more of a possibility he’s available at their pick with this Byram\ntrade in place.