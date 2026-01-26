How The Fans Feel About Their Beloved Blueshirts

When the bedraggled Blueshirts skate on to Garden ice tonight in their match with the Bruins, there will be the conditioned reflex applause. It's as automatic as breathing.
At least I used to think it is; but with these losers, the Faithful may. still give them vocal support. But beyond the hurrahs, don't be fooled.
Since my early 1950's days as Rangers Fan Club vice president, I never have experienced such total fan dismay over the Last placers. Try a few of these devoted fan Maven Round Table samples on for size.
"On paper they look competitive but on the ice it's a totally different story. Sullivan was given chicken sugar and was told by Master Chef Drury to make chicken salad out of it. This whole sugar show belongs to Drury. 'The doctor is killing the patient.' Jim Dolan should change doctors." – Bernard Rohde, Long Island.
"The Rangers just don't show up for most games and it's really hard to watch. I consider my time valuable and will not waste it on a product that doesn't entertain in any way, shape or form. I don't have any faith in Drury 'retooling' this team. He failed miserably in his attempt last season and now with this one." – Mark Linde, Manhattan.
"I probably will watch fewer Rangers games. If something more interesting is on the tube – such as comedy reruns of Laurel and Hardy flicks – I will go for Stan and Ollie. Come to think of it, by watching the Rangers, I can watch both at the same time!" – David Perlmutter, New Rochelle.
"I care less and less every year. I lost a lot of my belief in the team when Glen Sather took over years ago. I got it back when John Davidson and Jeff Gorton were fired. But now we're back to the same old sh–t. This outfit will screw up whatever they do, so let them do it. – George Grimm, New Jersey.