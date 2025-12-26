How The NHL Season Is Divided Into Four Parts

Christmas may have shut down the NHL for a few holiday days but Ask The Maven is still playing on what Canadians call "Boxing Day." Today's question comes from Norb Roberts of Sea Gate, Brooklyn. Take it away, Norb:

ACCORDING TO THE MAVEN, THERE ARE FOUR SEASONS COMBINED INTO THE 82-GAME SCHEDULE. PLEASE EXPLAIN HOW THEY ARE DIVIDED?

The Maven Replies: What I consider "The First Season" extends from opening night until now – the Christmas Holiday. It's the feeling out process for each team. That includes preparing for trades and even a potential coach firing; as almost always happens.

"The Second Season" extends from New Year's Day through March 6, which is the Trade Deadline Day. Teams now know precisely what they need and have a better chance to determine how they'll finish and – in some cases – which will make the postseason and which will not.

Not surprisingly, "The Third Season" is the homestretch, beginning on March 7 -- a day after the Trade Deadline – until the Finish Line on April 16.

Once the Playoffs begin in mid-April, we have a whole new situation, known in some quarters as "The Real Season" for obvious reasons!