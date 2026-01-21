How The Rangers' "Breath Of Fresh Air" Turned Rancid In A Hurry

The Rangers visited Los Angeles supposedly "breathing easier" – s a couple of MSG Networks analysts noted – following the now infamous Chris Drury retread letter of surrender and false hope.
But the "easy-breathing" has ended. The 4-3 loss to the occasionally competitive Kings last night in Tinseltown hurt more than any previous defeat.
In no uncertain terms, it doomed fans to a second straight non-playoff season. (Not that it matters, but at the highest ticket prices in the NHL.)
Now it's back to the normal, "Close But No Cigar" saga for the skating YO-YOs of Seventh Avenue.
You have to understand that when the Blueshirts embarked on their four-game road trip, life in Rangerville was far different than it is now. Faint as it was, at least there was some hope.
After that dastardly 8-4 home defeat at the hands of the feeble Ottawa Senators, one totally dismaying era ended.
We entered the new world of Letters From Lord Drury. This is the very same Drury who "earned" a new contract from MSG despite managerial mistake after mistake.
The pizza man, who doubles as not only Blueshirts' President" but Lord High Executioner, decided that his 2025-26 model Rangers, which looked good in the showroom, was obsolete.
Customer warranty is about as valuable as last night's performance.
Amazingly, the Blueshirt sedan broke down so far from the NHL Finish Line, Sir Drury drew up a proclamation for all to read (and if you didn't, you may fail the upcoming test.)
In this New Drury world, leading scorer Breadman Panarin will disappear and maybe even – perish the thought – Mika Zibanejad or Vin (The Bin) Trocheck being traded as well.
What the MSG Networks' analysts are now telling us is that Lord Drury is being a benevolent despot. Meaning that his proclamation has allowed the poor, overpaid players to "breathe easy."
Beating the sinking Flyers in Philly supposedly provided that "breath of fresh air."
We have to believe it was only a one-game "easy breather" because look what happened first in Anaheim and then L.A. last night. The "fresh air" was polluted by two more ersatz performances.
In Tinseltown, the Beloved Blueshirts coughed up a game to a team that was mired in a four-game skid.straight. As for any more "easy breaths," Mike Sullivan's troupe may find them in San Jose where the Sharks are inhaling some fresh NHL oxygen.
The Rangers should be so lucky!