How The Rangers Could Rise To The Knicks' Level Of Success

Thoughtful reporter Hannah Beam enumerated several Rangers front office blunders, starting with the man behind the bench.
"The Rangers paid for the privilege of hiring the highest-paid coach in the league. And what did they get out of it last season, Sullivan had a record of 34-39-9. But that's not on Sully, that's on the man who built the roster."
The Knicks' highly-successful roster-builder, Leon Rose, even took time to write a serious letter to his fan base: "To be successful in the NBA," Rose wrote to fans in 2020, "you need the best talent, a tireless work ethic, a winning culture and a total commitment to the development of both the individual and the team."
Beam: "Six years later, he was standing in Cleveland, watching his team reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The man was in tears, but he'd earned them!"
Like all of us who care – and who have watched the Knicks pull off playoff miracle after miracle – we are left wondering why the Rangers can't match their brethren's success.
"The blueprint is right across the MSG hall," Hannah Beam concludes. "Same building. Same owner. For his Knicks, he finally figured out – you hire the right person and then get the heck out of the way,"
Then, one final Hannah Beam pause: "Last question: can the Rangers find their Leon Rose before Igor Shesterkin runs out of time?"