New York Rangers
637 Members•5,036 Posts
Nov 18, 2026 6:58 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 6:58 PM
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nobody said it would be easy; That is, the Rangers gaining a playoff berth next spring.
But it's still autumn in New York and the Blueshirts are 13-8-1 which nobody would have believed in September - except The Maven, who bet on it – with only Carolina and New Jersey ahead of them in the Met.
Yet there remains among the Chris Drury-haters a powerful feeling of disbelief – a negative culture that says, "This can't be true."
And it demands an objective explanation from someone like an author and avid Ranger-watcher such as John Kreiser. Listen up my good friends, listen up; this dude doesn't fool around.
Related stories
"There's a path to the playoffs for the Rangers," says Kreiser, "but it's very narrow, and they can't afford any missteps. Sure they beat Montreal on Monday night but coming up they've got Carolina twice at home before the end of the month.
"After that there's a New Jersey-Carolina back-to-back in early December and two more meetings with New Jersey before Christmas. They can't afford gaffes like Dylan Garand handing Connor McDavid a freebie, as he did in Edmonton."
Pavel Dorofeyev has to stop using "hit posts and crossbars" as alibis for his one decent goal and five punko ones out of six red lights..
Kreiser: "Adam Fox has to continue his career year-level performances and stay healthy. More is needed from Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller as well.
"Also, Alexis Lafrenière has to continue to take his game to a higher level after his excellent start."
All true and the competition will not get any easier. But enough with the doubt. Your Beloved Blueshirts have won three in a row and have what they didn't have last year – SPIRIT.
"We have established an identity," concludes coach Mike Sullivan. "We're a stingy checking team with the ability to score."
Realist Kreiser eyes the challenge thusly: "About 94-96 points is likely the minimum they'll need to get in. They had 77 last season. Like I said, it's not impossible." Then a pause:
"But it will be difficult!"
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy