How The Rangers Respond After Season-Opening Loss

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7115b87d-df7c-4f85-a6ea-e66618e0bf84.jpeg]\nBob DeChiara-Imagn Images\n\nNow that the 84-game season has begun for the Rangers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers], these are the most important\nthings for You and the band of Blueshirt loyalists need to remember.\nR-E-M-E-M-B-E-R. REMEMBER!\n\n1. The 82-game schedule is a marathon, not a sprint. My MSG Networks producer\nJoe Whalen knocked that into my head a long time ago. J.T Miller also put it\nright: "We're gonna get better as we go." \n\n2. Tueaday night's 3-0 loss in Boston is significant in only two ways: One: it\nwas the first game of the season. Two, key elements can be learned from it. \n\n3. To succeed – moving ahead to tonight's home opener vs. the Bolts – every\nBlueshirt must take pride in being a Ranger and must think with optimism. \n\n4. You can't always assume that the current general manager Chris Drury is a\nfool. The new Boss Of All Bosses – Quentin Dolan – will make his determination\nabout Drury as the season evolves.\n\n5. It's on coach Mike Sullivan to infuse SPIRIT in this team. Sully's job – as\nwell as Drury's – is on the line. \n\nOne more time: My gut tells me that the team ultimately will prevail and make\nthe playoffs! And I don't mean maybe either!