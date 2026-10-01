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How The Rangers Respond After Season-Opening Loss

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Stan Fischler
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Oct 1, 2026 4:46 PM
Bob DeChiara-Imagn ImagesBob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Now that the 84-game season has begun for the Rangers, these are the most important things for You and the band of Blueshirt loyalists need to remember. R-E-M-E-M-B-E-R. REMEMBER!

1. The 82-game schedule is a marathon, not a sprint. My MSG Networks producer Joe Whalen knocked that into my head a long time ago. J.T Miller also put it right: "We're gonna get better as we go." 

2. Tueaday night's  3-0 loss in Boston is significant in only two ways: One: it was the first game of the season. Two, key elements can be learned from it. 

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3. To succeed – moving ahead to tonight's home opener vs. the Bolts – every Blueshirt must take pride in being a Ranger and must think with optimism. 

4. You can't always assume that the current general manager Chris Drury is a fool. The new Boss Of All Bosses – Quentin Dolan – will make his determination about Drury as the season evolves.

5. It's on coach Mike Sullivan to infuse SPIRIT in this team. Sully's job – as well as Drury's – is on the line. 

One more time: My gut tells me that the team ultimately will prevail and make the playoffs! And I don't mean maybe either!

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