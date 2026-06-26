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How The Rangers' Trade Offer For Mason McTavish Differs From The Blues' Offer

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Remy Mastey
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The New York Rangers still appear to be in on Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. 

On Thursday night, it was reported that the Rangers have engaged in advanced discussions on a trade for McTavish with the Ducks. 

It was also revealed that the Ducks are reportedly weighing offers from the Rangers and St. Louis Blues. 

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Now, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Anaheim is still talking to the Rangers and Blues about their offers, as the Rangers’ offer includes a roster player while St. Louis’ offer includes draft picks.

According to Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic, Vincent Trocheck isn’t involved in the trade offer. 

Other teams could also reportedly look to jump into the McTavish sweepstakes.

McTavish, a 23-year-old center, is coming off a season with the Ducks in which he recorded 17 goals, 24 assists, and 41 points in 75 games, while averaging 15:19 minutes.

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