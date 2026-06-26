How The Rangers' Trade Offer For Mason McTavish Differs From The Blues' Offer

Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/d63eadc7-1a0b-4bbe-afd1-6ce347352bda.jpeg]\nTimothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images\n\nThe New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers] still\nappear to be in on Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. \n\nOn Thursday night, it was reported\n[https://x.com/frank_seravalli/status/2070294794790727962]that the Rangers have\nengaged in advanced discussions on a trade for McTavish with the Ducks. \n\nIt was also revealed that the Ducks are reportedly weighing offers from the\nRangers and St. Louis Blues. \n\nNow, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports\n[https://x.com/PierreVLeBrun/status/2070550625218162914] that Anaheim is still\ntalking to the Rangers and Blues about their offers, as the Rangers’ offer\nincludes a roster player while St. Louis’ offer includes draft picks.\n\nAccording to Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic\n[https://x.com/vzmercogliano/status/2070308812750192993], Vincent Trocheck isn’t\ninvolved in the trade offer. \n\nOther teams could also reportedly look to jump into the McTavish sweepstakes.\n\nMcTavish, a 23-year-old center, is coming off a season with the Ducks in which\nhe recorded 17 goals, 24 assists, and 41 points in 75 games, while averaging\n15:19 minutes.