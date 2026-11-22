Brad Penner-Imagn\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/a7c2ce00-7070-4f83-bb49-8e998391f0dc.jpeg]\nBrad Penner-Imagn\n\nA few years ago I used to laugh at the Carolina Hurricanes who visit The Garden\ntoday.\n\nFrankly it wasn't that long ago and I remember it by a constant; the Canes\nalways looked like they were gonna win The Stanley Cup but they never did.\n\nI knew why, although others overlooked the fact.\n\nTheir goaltending was punko. (Okay, you don't like that word.) Their goaltending\nstunk out loud when the playoffs got serious. (Make that VERY serious.)\n\nThat's because they had the totally weirdo idea that His Eminence Frederik\nAndersen could play goal. (Well, he COULD play goal in a broad and loose sense,\nbut he couldn't play CUP-WINNING GOAL.)\n\nBut, last spring a mysterious thing called "The Unseen Hand" intervened in the\nplayoffs.\n\nAndersen was about to lose another Cup trip when he got hurt and coach Rod\nBrind'Amour had to thrust a guy from Sound Beach, Long Island (It exists; it\nexists) into the crease.\n\nThe "Unseen Hand" touched Brandon Bussi and POOF! just like that, he became the\nChina Wall with skates and – YIKES! – Carolina captured the Cup.\n\nAt The Garden on Sunday – on display – will be a tandem including Bussi and\nanother superior stopper. You have to like this goalkeeper even though you can't\nspell his namer.\n\nHere I'll help you because Carolina is gonna win another Cup and he'll be a\nreason why:- PYOTR KOCHETKOV, alias Pistol Pete.