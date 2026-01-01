How To Fix Or Un-Fix The Blueshirts

We all know that there's something wrong with the Rangers. Even hard-trying Vinnie Trocheck seems to know it.

Or, put it this way; Vin's face seems to show it. Half the time his body language appears to suggest that dirty little seven-letter word - D-I-S-G-U-S-T.

Some of Vinnie's post-loss comments – if you read between the lines – underline the point. It makes an observer wonder – is something wrong in the State of Blueshirt?

Super scout Jess Rubenstein believes that this is the case. One of Jess' pet peeves is that not only has the annual scoring prospect Brennan Othmann been mis-handled beyond all reason but Bren, the hoped-for gunner, could be an asset.

"Othmann should not be expected to produce by putting him on the fourth line with Sam Carrick and Matt Rempe," Rubenstein insists. "Brennan can't be productive that way. He should be on a line with playmakers like Gabe Perreault and Noah Laba, when Noah is healthy again."

These are simple changes that easily can be made. My pal Sean Avery prefers a much tougher move. "They should make Oli Jokinen the coach," writes Avery.

Farther out is the suggestion that Florida Panthers assistant GM Gregory Campbell be hauled in as the new general manager.

Reality tells The Maven that both Jokinen and Campbell might theoretically be the right choices, but it would seem an impossibility that owner Jim Dolan would dare make such drastic moves at this time, although veteran fan Rich Isaak makes a good point.

"Dolan's firing of Jeff Gorton and John Davidson and replacing them with Chris Druty hasn't accomplished anything."

WRONG, Sir Isaak. What it has accomplished is turn many Rangers fans to anger over the club's performance.

Blueshirts Welcome The New Year But The New Year Doesn't Welcome The Rangers

Your New Year's Ranger headlines:

Or, non-performance as the case may be. Yet, the Rangers should win under the starry moon over Miami skies as the Blueshirts go at it with the Panthers tomorrow night. The Rangers never lose outdoor games.

P.S. Should the Rangers open this new year with a win, all of the above changes must be deleted – at least until the next Blueshirts loss!