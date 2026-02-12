How To Fix The Blueshirts

It's time to get serious; no time for comedy.
You, Me and The Maven's Roundtable are getting into harsh,, Olympic-break business – fixing the Rangers which is roughly equivalent to raising The Titanic.
Yes, this is not a joke; especially since we're dealing with raw reality – R-E-A-L-I-TY.
The Maven doesn't want to hear any applesauce such as getting Rangers owner James Dolan to sell the team. It ain't gonna happen, pals.
Not anymore than Matt Rempe, winning an NHL scoring title or TKOing Mathieu Olivier.
Mind you, fixing the residue that is the current Rangers roster will require patience, fortitude and one large bottle of aspirin.
Like it or not, we must start with the obvious that none of the following are going to leave their positions for a good long while; so get used to it!
A. James Dolan owns the team: B. Chris Drury remains president and GM because his contract says so and Mike Sullivan continues coaching; also because his contract is still fresh.
Which brings us to the areas that can be fixed so let's begin -- two aspirins with a glass of water – at Section I: "Fixing The Blueshirts – Chapter One; "The Return Of Spirit."
Why is this important:?
When MSG Networks analyst Joe Micheletti retired last spring, he straight out said that the one thing that most troubled him about Peter Laviolette's team was its "lack of SPIRIT."
The failed "solution" was to come by way of coach Mike Sullivan and new captain J.T. Miller. As it happened, each failed miserably
The 2025-26 model could have been labelled the "New York Mopers. Whatever spirit that once was there were out with Jake Trouba and never returned."