New York Rangers
How To Fix The Blueshirts, Chapter Five: The Bottom Six

How To Fix The Blueshirts, Chapter Five: The Bottom Six

Stan Fischler
4h
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's time for The Maven to point fingers at the Blueshirt culprits.

If we don't – and this certainly goes for the Rangers' high command – take a hard look at the problems, there'll be no point in trying to fix the franchise next season, if not the next century.

Repairing both the offense – as well as defense – also means scanning the second, third and fourth-liners but mostly the bottom six.

"They looked good on paper last October," says The Old Scout. "The young guys figured to be maturing nicely."

But, in the end, they did not. Will Cuylle – trade bait if ever there was one – was targeted for 50 points and that will never happen.

Coach Mike Sullivan appeared to have a legitimate "Crash Line" comprised of Sam Carrick centering Matt Rempe and Brennan Othmann. 

Okay, if not Othmann then Adam Edstrom. Okay-okay; if not Edstrom then Taylor Raddysh.

The point is that a new Crash Line has to be created while any one of the current grit gang can be put up for trade. 

Or, add Juuso Parssinen and Taylor Raddysh to the mix. 

No matter how you shake it, there's not a heckuva lot to deal here unless one of the stars is added and that likely could be Vin Trocheck.

Keep your aspirins handy, folks, you have met the NY Migrangers!

