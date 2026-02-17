How To Fix The Blueshirts, Chapter Five: The Bottom Six

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6e6531ff-657a-498a-b558-2dc4d1e2fb0d.jpeg]\nCharles LeClaire-Imagn Images\n\nIt's time for The Maven to point fingers at the Blueshirt culprits.\n\nIf we don't – and this certainly goes for the Rangers' high command – take a\nhard look at the problems, there'll be no point in trying to fix the franchise\nnext season, if not the next century.\n\nRepairing both the offense – as well as defense – also means scanning the\nsecond, third and fourth-liners but mostly the bottom six.\n\n"They looked good on paper last October," says The Old Scout. "The young guys\nfigured to be maturing nicely."\n\nBut, in the end, they did not. Will Cuylle – trade bait if ever there was one –\nwas targeted for 50 points and that will never happen.\n\nCoach Mike Sullivan appeared to have a legitimate "Crash Line" comprised of Sam\nCarrick centering Matt Rempe and Brennan Othmann. \n\nOkay, if not Othmann then Adam Edstrom. Okay-okay; if not Edstrom then Taylor\nRaddysh.\n\nThe point is that a new Crash Line has to be created while any one of the\ncurrent grit gang can be put up for trade. \n\nOr, add Juuso Parssinen and Taylor Raddysh to the mix. \n\nNo matter how you shake it, there's not a heckuva lot to deal here unless one of\nthe stars is added and that likely could be Vin Trocheck.\n\nKeep your aspirins handy, folks, you have met the NY Migrangers!