How To Fix The Rangers: To Trade Or Not To Trade Vincent Trocheck?

Okay; The Rangers Home Improvement Club – Maven As Foreman – has dealt with the goaltending and defense issues, but not completely.
Today – discounting the still productive Mika Zibanejad – we dig into the dry well of all dry wells, the Blueshirts scoring or what there's left of Mike Sullivan's broken down goal machine.
To say it's a wreck is an insult to the Wreck Scoring Society; more so now that our favorite red-lighter will be laughing it up in L.A.
Which brings us to a confusing conundrum; if scoring was a problem with Panarin in the Rangers lineup, what can we make of it now without him?
Which brings us to Breadman's understudy, Vinny Trocheck – the man who's so hard to figure; the man I once wanted to be captain.
There are pluses and minuses when it comes to dumping Dude.
The minus is obvious; take away one of the -best scorers on the team and what are you left with if Panarin is gone? I'll tell you, you're left with – batteries not included.
Let's face it, this rebuild – don't fall for that "retool" nonsense – is fraught with issues. Maven Roundtable V.P. George Grimm has given it a harsh look.
"Up front," says Grimm, author of We Did Everything But Win, "Drury has plenty of bottom six forwards but the top six is severely lacking. Even with Panarin, they never had solid six scoring threats.
The Catch-22 here is that Drury has put his club in a hole with so many long-term "No Move" clauses.
"They lead to players coasting in the comfort zone," adds Grimm. "Make them earn their next contract, NOW!"
Easy to say. Top tier free agents have reps who demand long-term-no-move deals because, time and again, Drury has caved into reps and Lafreniere is Exhibit A.
Grimm: "This is going to take time. Anyone who thinks one or two additions will turn this mess around is sadly mistaken. But has to start somewhere."
That starting line is at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 33rd Street, where everybody knows that the grand Rangers' retool is actually spelled – R-E-B-U-I-L-D.
Calendars at the ready; this one could take a decade.
If you don't believe me, ask Sabres fans; they once could tell a sleepy franchise with their eyes closed!