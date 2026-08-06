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How Training At Prentiss Hockey Has Helped Pavel Dorofeyev With Transition To Rangers

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Remy Mastey
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Last week, Pavel Dorofeyev spoke to the media in person for the first time as a member of the New York Rangers at the Shoulder Check Showcase.  

Dorofeyev, who was traded from the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the Rangers, is beginning to adapt to his new home. 

“Right now, just trying to settle down, trying to move all my stuff to the New York area and get ready for the upcoming season.” 

The 25-year-old forward is generally familiar with the area, as he’s been training at Prentiss Hockey in Connecticut. 

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Through training with Ben Prentiss over the past three years, Dorofeyev has gotten to know some of his new Ranger teammates, including Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, and Matt Rempe. 

Dorofeyev confessed that training at Prentiss Hockey has helped him with this transition to the Rangers organization.

“The past three years, I have been working with Ben, and I kind of know the area now,” Dorofeyev said. “It has kind of helped.”

The Rangers acquired Dorofeyev from the Golden Knights in exchange for the 26th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a 2026 third-round pick (92 overall), and a 2028 top-10 protected first-round pick. 

Shortly after the trade was finalized, the Rangers and Dorofeyev agreed to a seven-year, $77 million contract extension with an AAV of $11 million.

Training camp is set to begin in September, as we’ll get our first look at Dorofeyev with the Blueshirts.

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