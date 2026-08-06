How Training At Prentiss Hockey Has Helped Pavel Dorofeyev With Transition To Rangers

James Guillory-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/036b92a7-e3e3-4b35-a717-3e6de4a2ae8a.jpeg]\nJames Guillory-Imagn Images\n\nLast week, Pavel Dorofeyev spoke to the media in person for the first time as a\nmember of the New York Rangers [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-rangers/]\nat the Shoulder Check Showcase. \n\nDorofeyev, who was traded from the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the Rangers, is\nbeginning to adapt to his new home. \n\n“Right now, just trying to settle down, trying to move all my stuff to the New\nYork area and get ready for the upcoming season.” \n\nThe 25-year-old forward is generally familiar with the area, as he’s been\ntraining at Prentiss Hockey in Connecticut. \n\nThrough training with Ben Prentiss over the past three years, Dorofeyev has\ngotten to know some of his new Ranger teammates, including Adam Fox, J.T.\nMiller, and Matt Rempe. \n\nDorofeyev confessed that training at Prentiss Hockey has helped him with this\ntransition to the Rangers organization.\n\n“The past three years, I have been working with Ben, and I kind of know the area\nnow,” Dorofeyev said. “It has kind of helped.”\n\nThe Rangers acquired Dorofeyev from the Golden Knights in exchange for the 26th\noverall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a 2026 third-round pick (92 overall), and a\n2028 top-10 protected first-round pick. \n\nShortly after the trade was finalized, the Rangers and Dorofeyev agreed to a\nseven-year, $77 million contract extension with an AAV of $11 million.\n\nTraining camp is set to begin in September, as we’ll get our first look at\nDorofeyev with the Blueshirts.