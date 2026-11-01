Igor Shesterkin ‘Doing Great’ Weeks After Suffering Season-Ending Injury

Shesterkin had started the season playing at an extremely high level, posting a .926 save percentage heading into the Oct. 9 game against the Washington Capitals, in which he sustained a season-ending lower-body injury.
Related stories
The 30-year-old goaltender suffered a right knee injury, but neither the team nor Sullivan delved into specific details about the exact diagnosis.
In the wake of Shesterkin’s injury, the Rangers started rookie goaltender Dylan Garand in seven consecutive games.
Joonas Korpisalo, who was placed on injured reserve after the Rangers’ opening-night game, resumed practicing this week and is inching toward a return to the lineup.