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Igor Shesterkin ‘Doing Great’ Weeks After Suffering Season-Ending Injury

Igor Shesterkin ‘Doing Great’ Weeks After Suffering Season-Ending Injury

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Remy Mastey
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Nov 1, 2026 8:43 PM
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Since Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 9, there’s been no news regarding how he’s doing outside of the fact that he will not play for the remainder of the season.

On Sunday ahead of the New York Rangers' matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, Mike Sullivan provided the media with a minor update on Shesterkin’s status and how he’s been holding up.

“We see him everyday, he’s doing great — he’s doing great, as well as expected,” Sullivan said of Shesterkin. “Obviously he’s disappointed, he wants to be on the ice.”

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Shesterkin had started the season playing at an extremely high level, posting a .926 save percentage heading into the Oct. 9 game against the Washington Capitals, in which he sustained a season-ending lower-body injury.

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The 30-year-old goaltender suffered a right knee injury, but neither the team nor Sullivan delved into specific details about the exact diagnosis.

In the wake of Shesterkin’s injury, the Rangers started rookie goaltender Dylan Garand in seven consecutive games.

Joonas Korpisalo, who was placed on injured reserve after the Rangers’ opening-night game, resumed practicing this week and is inching toward a return to the lineup.

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