Igor Shesterkin Exits Game Against Mammoth After Suffering Scary-Looking Injury

In the first period of the New York Rangers’ Monday night game against the Utah Mammoth, Igor Shesterkin suffered a scary-looking lower-body injury.

With JJ Peterka driving to the net, Shesterkin’s leg seemed to get caught in an awkward position.

Shesterkin lay on the ice in agony for over a minute before being helped off of the ice by a trainer without being able to put any weight on his right leg.

Jonathan Quick took over for the injured Shesterkin, who was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

In 33 games this season, the 30-year-old goaltender has recorded a 17-12-4 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.47 goals against average.