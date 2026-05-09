Igor Shesterkin Opens Up About Relationship With Jonathan Quick And Dylan Garand's Future

For three seasons, Jonathan Quick served as Igor Shesterkin’s backup goaltender with the New York Rangers.
However, that time has officially come to an end, as Quick announced his retirement from the NHL, starting his last game on April 13.
In the midst of his prime, Shesterkin had the opportunity to learn from a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a veteran goalie with a vast array of knowledge and experience.
Working alongside Quick is something Shesterkin admittedly did not take for granted.
“We were pretty close,” Shesterkin said of his relationship with Quick. “He’s an amazing person, amazing player, and it was an honor for me to share the locker room with him and be the guy who sits next to him.”
From Henrik Lundqvist to Quick, Shesterkin has played with some legendary goaltenders, while picking up mentors along the way.
Now, it may be Shesterkin’s turn to step into the mentor role.
It appears as if 23-year-old goaltender, Dylan Garand, has positioned himself to take over the backup goaltending role.
Toward the end of the 2025-26 season, Garand was recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and he started in three games for the Rangers, recording a 2-0-1 record, a 1.62 goals against average, and a .948 save percentage.
Shesterkin spoke highly of his potential future backup during his exit interview.
“He’s awesome,” Shesterkin said, praising Garand. He works hard. He’s a pretty good guy in the locker room as well, so I think he’s going to have a bright future.”
Rangers’ president and general manager Chris Drury emphasized that Garand will be considered for the backup goaltending spot, while he also specified that all options will be considered regarding who will ultimately fill this role.
“As far as Dylan, I couldn’t be happier for him, coming up and playing as solid as he did,” Drury said. “I was excited about what we saw, and we're certainly looking at him and among other options as to see who could be backup.”