Igor Shesterkin Praises Rangers’ Defensive Additions As He Preaches For His Team To Turn The Page

The New York Rangers will only go as far as Igor Shesterkin takes them. But some defensive help will go a long way in helping him out.
Between the acquisitions of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson, as well as the addition of the 2026 fifth overall pick, Alberts Šmits, Shesterkin is pleased with the Rangers’ upgrades to their defensive core.
“Pretty good to have new faces in the team. It’s kind of fresh air for us” Shesterkin said. “Durzi and Pettersson are pretty good defensemen. We also have Šmits. I think he has a bright future. I hope he makes the team.”
In 51 games last season, Shesterkin posted a .912 save percentage, tied for fourth in the NHL, only behind Logan Thompson, Ilya Sorokin, Jeremy Swayman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy.
The 30-year-old goaltender also recorded a 2.50 goals against average, which was seventh-best in the league, but the Rangers struggled, finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-39-4 record and 77 points.
Shesterkin is now focused on putting the past behind him.
“I’m pretty happy,” Shesterkin said. “Last season is done. It’s a new page for us. I’m just looking forward. Just want to get back to the playoffs.”
Behind Shesterkin, Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo are competing for the backup goaltending position after the retirement of Jonathan Quick.
Regardless of the outcome of the backup goaltending competition, Mike Sullivan has full confidence in Shesterkin to carry a heavy workload.
“I think he’s the best goaltender in the game,” Sullivan said. “To have a player of such caliber at such an important position is comforting for a coach. He’s a guy that has shown through his body of work in the league how good he is and how consistently good he is year in and year out.”